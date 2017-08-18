Caddo Parish Commission approves ITEP application process

An executive order from Governor John Bel Edwards made two important changes to the industrial tax exemption program.

For the first time companies wanting industrial tax exemptions in Louisiana must demonstrate job creation, retention, or both, and now local governing bodies get to help decide what property tax exemptions happen in their parish.

Members of Louisiana Interfaith and Together Louisiana wanted to add an amendment to Caddo Parish’s approval process. They wanted to mandate at least 5 net, full time jobs and add a provision to be able to take back money if companies didn’t comply. But the Caddo Parish Commission voted 9-to-3 to keep the original plan similar to other parishes that also had the approval of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

Scott Martinez, President of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, said “I don’t want to create a situation in Caddo Parish where we are more restrictive and less attractive to businesses and industry than other parishes in the state because we don’t only compete within the state we compete nationally and even globally for projects.” The Finance Directors for the Caddo parish Commission, Caddo Parish School Board, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Shreveport make up the Caddo Parish Industrial Tax Exemption Committee.

The committee will give a recommendation on the amount of property tax exemption they feel is appropriate to the Caddo Parish Commissions Economic Development Committee.

The goal is to get more businesses to Caddo Parish by giving them the tax incentives.