Caddo Parish Commission confirms employee diagnosed with COVID-19

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Commission has confirmed that one of its employees in the Clerk’s Office has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and other employees may have been exposed to the virus.

According to the commission, the Parish of Caddo is taking measures to ensure the safety of its employees during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

If anyone is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, coughing or shortness of breath), please inform Human Resources at (318) 226-6906 and contact your health care provider.

The Parish of Caddo says it will keep all medical information confidential and will only disclose it on a need-to-know basis.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.