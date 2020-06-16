Caddo Parish Commission considers banning law enforcement’s use of chokeholds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission is considering taking a stand against police brutality.

The lawmakers are looking into joining other jurisdictions across the country banning law enforcement’s use of chokeholds and techniques that cause strangulation.

Law enforcement officers are trained to make split-second decisions in the heat of the moment.

“When you’re in the heat of battle and the adrenaline’s flowing, can you make that determination if you’re afraid of the person you’re apprehending or the person is just kind of overpowering you and not necessarily putting your life in jeopardy?” said District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell.

Some Caddo Parish commissioners want to take restraint tactics like chokeholds off the table and require law enforcement agencies inside the parish retrain their officers using less dangerous techniques.

“I think we can all agree that it’s an appropriate time to take a look at how these ‘chokeholds’ are used and ensure if they’re ever used at all, that they’re used properly and safely,” said Commissioner John Atkins, district 9.

Former law enforcement officer and District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro said he’s not a proponent of chokeholds, but doesn’t want officers fighting for their lives to be prosecuted for saving themselves.

“You’re by yourself, you’re outnumbered, maybe, as far as weight, height and so forth,” said Taliaferro. “Only you know whether you feel like your life is threatened or not.”

District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson said the move’s used widely and needs to be banned across the parish in response to citizen outcry.

“Growing up in the inner city, in the ‘hood, I’ve seen that chokehold put on individuals from as young as 16 years old to full-grown adults,” said Johnson.

The measure would impact all law enforcement agencies in the parish, including the Shreveport City Marshal’s office.

“The public is our employee and we work for the citizens of Shreveport and Caddo Parish,” said Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell. “So, we have to abide by them.”

Caldwell said no ethical or police brutality suits have been filed against his current officers. He said that’s due to his deputies’ continued training.

The Caddo Parish Commission is set to consider the resolution at their meeting Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.