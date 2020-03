The Caddo Parish Commission has a new president.

Thursday afternoon the Commission voted 7-3 in favor of Stormy Gage-Watts as the next president.

Gage-Watts, who represents District 7, was elected to the Commission in 2015.

Gage-Watts will serve a one-year term as president.

The Commission also voted for District 10 Commissioner Mario Chavez to serve as Vice President.