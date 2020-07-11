The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Caddo Parish Commission to give away reusable masks in District 3 on July 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Commission will be hosting a reusable face mask pickup for neighborhoods in District Three on Saturday, July 11.

According to Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson, the giveaway will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Shreveport Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Building on 1301 Sycamore Avenue.

The District Three neighborhoods that can take advantage of the giveaway are Allendale, Anderson Island, Cherokee Park, Downtown, Lakeside, North Highlands, and Stoner Hill.

Jackson says proof of residency will be required and supplies are limited to first come first serve. The masks were purchased by the Caddo Parish Commission to provide to residents. They are black and can be reused.

