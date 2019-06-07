Caddo Parish Commissioners approve water testing

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL / KMSS )- A Caddo Parish Commissioner is questioning the safety of two major water sources in our area.

Commissioners believe runoff from a nearby landfill may have contaminated Cross Lake and Twelve Mile Bayou.

They're requesting the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and Department of Environmental quality test the water.

The scientist will look forward to two types of chemicals in the water that may lead to cancer. " We're trying to be proactive to see if it is there. Then the equipment has to be bought to make the water safe and if it isn't. Then there's nothing else, " said Lyndon B. Johnson, Commissioner.

If the chemicals are found in the water, commissioners say there are ways to remove it. The commission says once the requests are approved by the two agencies they'll begin testing.



