Caddo Parish Commissioners vote to help expand availability of COVID-19 tests

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some medically underserved areas of Caddo Parish will soon have greater access to COVID-19 testing.

Thursday Caddo Parish Commissioners passed legislation allocating $175,000 to partner with LSU Health Science Center. The facility has a new Emerging Viral Health Clinic that produces coronavirus test results in 24 hours.

Commissioner Steven Jackson said tests will be made available for people whose income is at 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or those who would typically be eligible or Medicaid.

“We should be encouraging as much testing as possible,” said Commissioner Steven Jackson.

“We don’t want to stigmatize testing like we see with AIDS, HIV and diabetes. Those things plague our community because we stigmatize testing when we should be promoting it very hard at the onset. If we amp up our testing, that lets us know where the virus is spreading.”

People who have been laid off or furloughed to help stop the spread of the virus would also be eligible to receive the testing.

Patients will still need to show symptoms as outlined by the CDC to be tested for the coronavirus. Jackson said they hope to begin offering the tests in the next couple of weeks.

