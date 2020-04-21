Caddo Parish coroner confirms 93 COVID-19 deaths

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office reported Tuesday that 93 residents have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus, and it is pushing the parish near the century mark.

According to the coroner’s office, the first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24.

The average age of decedents is 70.3 with the youngest age 22, the oldest 96. This tally lists 42 black males, 26 black females, 15 white females and 10 white males.

Statewide, the number of deaths also jumped by another 77, bringing the total to 1,405. That is the largest number of deaths reported in a single day in Louisiana since 129 were reported on April 14 and it more than doubles the 32 deaths reported on Monday.

All of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

