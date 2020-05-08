Caddo Parish coroner reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, total now 144

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 144, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That’s ten more deaths since the coroner’s office reported 134 deaths from the virus on Monday.

As of Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting a total of 1,690 COVID-19 cases in Caddo Parish and 126 deaths. There can be a lag between local case and death reports and the state department of health data.

Caddo is the most populated parish in Northwest Louisiana and has so far reported the most cases and deaths.

The coroner’s office says the average age of those who have died in Caddo Parish is 71.6, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 97. Only two of the dead were 30 or younger, while 14 were 90 or older. There have been 61 black male deaths, 39 black female deaths, 21 white females and 23 white males.

As with all of the previously reported deaths, the coroner’s office says the 14 deaths were all of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The first coronavirus death occurred in Caddo Parish on March 24.

