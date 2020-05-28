Caddo Parish coroner reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, total reaches 191

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 191, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That is 10 more deaths since the coroner’s office reported 181 deaths from the virus on Thursday, May 21. The coroner’s office says Caddo Parish’s COVID-19 death count reached 191 as of Sunday, May 24, with no deaths from the virus reported in the last three days. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24.

Coronavirus in Louisiana: 443 new cases confirmed statewide, 80 in Caddo Parish

The average age of decedents remains 71.6, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102, with 119 of the decedents age 70 or older. There have been 77 black male deaths, 58 black female deaths, 27 white females and 29 white males.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths here on March, 11 in April and 70 to date in May.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office says they extend condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

