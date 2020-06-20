Caddo Parish coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 227

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 227, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is eight more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 219 on Monday, June 15. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death was reported on March 24.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents is 72, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102. There have been 89 black male deaths, 65 black female deaths, 35 white females, and 36 white males. The race of two decedents was not reported.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.