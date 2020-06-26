Caddo Parish coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 231

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 231, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is four more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 227 on Friday, June 19. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents is 72.3, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. There have been 90 black male deaths, 69 black female deaths, 36 white females, and 36 white males. There were 10 deaths in March, 111 in April, 81 in May and 29 so far in June.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,354 new coronavirus cases statewide Friday, increasing the total number of cases by more than 1,300 for the second time in four days.

MORE: Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There have been 110 deaths in parish nursing homes. All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

