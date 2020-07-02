Caddo Parish coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 241

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 241, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
That is 10 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 231 on Friday, June 26. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.
MORE: Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents rose slightly to 72.7, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. There have been 92 black male deaths, 71 black female deaths, 31 white females, and 41 white males. There were 10 deaths in March, 111 in April, 81 on May, 37 in June and two to date in July.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by another 1,383 Thursday and another 17 deaths were reported.
The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish happened on April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There have been 115 deaths in parish nursing homes. All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.
