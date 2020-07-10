Caddo Parish coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 247

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 247, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is six more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 231 on Thursday, July 2. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

MORE: Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents rose to 72.9, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. There have been 95 black male deaths, 72 black female deaths, 38 white females, and 42 white males. There were 10 deaths in March, 111 in April, 81 on May, 38 in June and seven to date in July.

For the second time in a week, Northwest Louisiana on Thursday saw its biggest bump in new COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus first peaked in the state in April, as the number of hospitalizations in the region hover around peak levels reached in early May.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish happened on April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There have been 115 deaths in parish nursing homes. All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.