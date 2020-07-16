Caddo Parish coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 252

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 252, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is five more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 247 on Thursday, July 9. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents is 72.8, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. There have been 98 black male deaths, 76 black female deaths, 41 white females, and 43 white males. There were 10 deaths in March, 111 in April, 81 in May, 40 in June and 16 to date in July. There have been 121 deaths in parish nursing homes.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 2,280 on Thursday with another 25 deaths reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 86,411 and 3,375 deaths.

