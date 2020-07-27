Caddo Parish coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 272

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office is reporting that the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish has risen to 272.

That is 20 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 252 on Thursday, July 16. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents remains 72.8, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. There have been 104 black male deaths, 78 black female deaths, 43 white females, and 47 white males. There were 10 deaths in March, 111 in April, 81 in May, 40 in June and 30 to date in July.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred on April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There have been 121 deaths in parish nursing homes.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

