Caddo Parish coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 278

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 278, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is six more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 272 on Monday, July 27. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

Louisiana added another 1,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 114,481 and total deaths to 116,280.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents rose to 73.1, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. There have been 108 black male deaths, 79 black female deaths, 44 white females, and 47 white males. There were 10 deaths in March, 111 in April, 81 in May, 40 in June and 36 in July.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There have been 124 deaths in parish nursing homes. All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

