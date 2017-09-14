Caddo Parish Courthouse signs remind peolpe permits are required

Caddo Parish placed larges signs outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse as a reminder that permits are required for rallies, meetings, exhibits, etc.

Krystal Grindley, Public Information Officer for Caddo Parish, said this is a safety issue.

Grindley said “For security purposes also. We like to know how many folks are expected. The time and the location just as an issue of public safety. Not just for the event but for folks who may be around the event at the time it occurs.”