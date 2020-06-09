Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths rise to 213

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 213, according to a statement released late Monday night the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That is four more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 209 on Saturday and a total of 12 new deaths in the week since June 2. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death was reported on March 24.

According to the coroner, the average age of those that have died has now risen to 71.9, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102, with 128 of them age 70 or older. There have been 84 black male deaths, 63 black female deaths, 32 white females, and 34 white males.

The coroner’s office notes that the peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths in March, 111 in April, 80 in May and 12 reported so far in June.

