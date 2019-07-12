Caddo Parish daycare license revoked after child left on bus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish early learning center has lost its license and public funding after a child was left in a hot bus in June.

The Louisiana Department of Education revoked Little Union Learning Center’s license after an investigation found that the center did not accurately report information about the incident.

“We are thankful this young child is safe,” State Superintendent John White said in a statement released by the Louisiana Department of Education, “but we cannot ignore the negligence displayed by this center.”

According to the statement, the center filed a critical incident report that said a child was left on the bus for about three minutes, despite a headcount, after a field trip to Hot Wheels Skating Rink on June 14.

The Louisiana Department of Education says an investigation found that the Little Union Learning Center failed to accurately report information about an incident in which a young child was left on a bus while on a field trip in June. (Photo: Google Maps)

The Department’s Division of Licensing inspected the center after the initial report was filed. It later learned the child was actually left on the bus for 20 minutes and a headcount was never done. Staff did not know the child was missing until a family member came to pick the child up. The child was found on the bus asleep in the back of the bus.

According to the LA DOE, the center also failed to report the incident within 24 hours as well as do a visual check and face to name count.

The learning center is now not eligible for public funding for Child Care Assistance funding. This funding allows low-income families affordable care.

The department says it has alerted families about the center’s revoked license and is helping all affected find new childcare.

Little Union Child Care will have 15 days, upon receipt of the notice, to file an appeal.

