Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair

If you want to learn how to wipe a misdemeanor conviction off your record you should attend the 4th Annual

Expungement Summit and Resource Fair.



The event will take place Friday, Aug. 25 at Riverview Hall on 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.



The Caddo Parish Commission and the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court are holding two informational sessions on the expungement process at 9 a.m. and noon.



Forms and paperwork will be provided. Seating will be limited, so you are encouraged to arrive on time and at least 15 minutes early.



Those who attend the summit can get more information on how to get misdemeanors removed from the public access. They also can speak with attorneys present and get information on felony expungement.



The resource fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., will include various organizations and businesses.



For more information on the expungement process and to access documents, visit the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s website at http://www.caddoclerk.com/criminal.htm.

