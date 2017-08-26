Caddo Parish holds Hurricane Harvey preparation meeting

Breaking News
The National Weather Service is prepping Caddo Parish for Hurricane Harvey. With less than a foot of rain expected to hit Caddo Parish the main concern is getting ready for potential evacuees.

Michelle Davison, Executive Director of the Red Cross of North Louisiana, said “We have to prepare to be able to host people that are fleeing from those waters and trying to find a safe place.”

Three to six inches of rain are expected to fall in Caddo Parish over the span of three to four days but the storm direction could change.

Matt Hemingway of the National Weather Service, said “If all of it comes in one day potentially we could see more impacts as it relates to flooding.”

Steven Jackson, President of the Caddo Parish Commission, has already drawn up an Emergency Declaration for the state just in case we see flooding again.

Jackson “We don’t anticipate signing that at all at this point but as we’ve said things can change.

If all is well in Caddo Parish, Sheriff’s Deputies and volunteers will head south to help.

If sandbags are needed you can pick them up at

Parish Public Works

1701 Monty Street, Shreveport

Phone: 226-6936, extension 1

and 

City Streets and Drainage

3825 Mansfield, Shreveport

Phone: 673-6330

