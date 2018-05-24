Caddo Parish host Memorial Day ceremony

The Caddo Parish Commission hosts a ceremony to remind people the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The ceremony was to bring people together downtown to honor the veterans who never made it back home from active duty.

Parish and city leaders and workers gather outside the Caddo Courthouse Thursday morning to pay homage to fallen military.

“It is the time for Americans to reconnect with their history and core values by honoring those who gave their lives for the ideals and freedoms we cherish,” said Oliver Jenkins, Shreveport City Council District C.

Councilman Jenkins is a veteran. During his speech, he told the heroic story of Sergeant First Class Jared C. Monti who died fighting in Afghanistan while saving his fellow soldiers. He said he read about him on the Congressional Medal of Honor website and wanted to share his sacrifice.

“They’re quite educational and recommend people to go out there and Google some of those. Amazing heroes we have in our history here in America,” Jenkins said.

The held the ceremony a few days early to remind people what Memorial Day is about.

“Having fun, the pinnics, the barbeques, and all that then we forgot what the actual day is, May 31. We need to honor our people who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our constitution, our laws and democracy throughout the world,” said Mike Middleton, Caddo Parish Commissioner District 8.

Commissioner Middleton said they just wanted to properly honor the fallen and their families.

“I’ll ask also to further this for people to go put a flag on a dead soldier’s grave or cemetery. There’s plenty of them around unfortunately,” Middleton said.

Middleton also organized the event. He said the parish held a previous ceremony years ago organized by Retired Air Force Colonel Tom Williams, so he wanted to carry on the tradition.

