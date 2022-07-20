CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All of Caddo Parish is now under a burn ban, effective immediately.

The entire region is under an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures in the triple digits and heat index over 110 degrees.

According to Caddo Fire Dist. #8 Fire Chief Joey Ryan, who is also the president of the Caddo Parish Fire Chief’s Association, the burn ban will remain in effect until significant rainfall occurs. No outdoor burn is allowed in the parish.

Caddo Parish is the fifth northwest Louisiana parish to issue a burn ban, joining Bossier, De Soto, Red River, and Natchitoches Parish.

Arkansas is under a statewide moderate wildfire risk, according to the state’s forestry division. Counties in East Texas under a burn ban include Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Shelby, Panola, and Titus.

McCurtain County, Oklahoma is not under a burn ban.