CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control has launched a new tech tool to combat deadly diseases caused by flying insects: a mosquito-killing drone.

The drone will spray insecticide into hard-to-reach areas in Caddo Parish to kill mosquito larvae and keep the population under control before breeding season kicks into high gear in the summer months.

The parish will still use trucks to spray, but say the drone technology allows them access to places where the trucks cannot reach.

Mosquito bites can transmit the West Nile Virus, which can be deadly.

“So with the drone, we can literally fly it over these areas and drop larvicide there so we can hit the mosquito larvae before they become adults. We think this will be a great benefit to knock out a lot of mosquitos. We’re excited to treat these areas we haven’t been able to treat before,” said Caddo Parish Mosquito Control Manager, Bryan Glascock.

The larvicide lasts up to 30 days. Citizens can help keep the mosquito population under control by making sure there is no standing water around their homes and properties.

(Video courtesy: Krystle Beauchamp, Communications Manager for Caddo Parish)