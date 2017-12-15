Caddo Parish man behind bars for operating meth lab

Breaking News
A man who was suspected of cooking meth inside his Caddo Parish home now sits behind bars.

Shortly before midnight Thursday 46-year-old Vince L. Alexander, of Vivian, was arrested for allegedly operating a meth lab at his home in the 17000 block of Hwy 1.

When deputies arrived they smelled a chemical odor coming from the home.  After they got consent to search the home they found drug paraphernalia, a large amount of suspected meth, and two labs, one which was active.

The Shreveport Fire Bomb Squad and the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force responded for the clean-up.

Alexander was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for operation of a clandestine lab, possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution of a schedule II drug.

