Caddo Parish man jailed for scamming money

A Shreveport man is behind bars for theft after scamming a woman over the telephone.



According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator 55-year-old Alonzo Jackson called a local business posing as their regular UPS delivery person.



Jackson then asked an employee for money to help a stranded family member with a broken down vehicle. He promised to re-pay the money borrowed when he made his delivery to the business later in the day.



Believing they were helping someone they knew, the employee drove to a business on Monkhouse Dr. and

delivered $100 to Jackson, who was then posing as the stranded family member.



When the delivery person did not show up to repay the money later that day, the employee contacted UPS and learned she had been scammed. A report was filed with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.



Deputies were able to arrest Jackson when he contacted the same business again and attempted to use the same scam on another employee.



Upon recognizing the phone number from the previous scam, the Sheriff’s Office was notified.



Detectives worked with the employees to arrange a meeting with Jackson to deliver the money that he was now requesting.



Jackson was taken into custody at the same business on Monkhouse Dr. on Wednesday when he showed up to receive the money.



Jackson, who has no home address, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft and attempted theft.



