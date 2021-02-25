Caddo Parish man who died during winter storm identified

A winter storm brought several inches of show and temperatures in the low single digits to downtown Shreveport on Feb. 15, 2021. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man who died from hypothermia during last week’s winter storm has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old James Delbert Cunningham.

Cunningham, who was homeless, was found dead around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 outside of a building in the 1100 block of Texas Ave. near downtown Shreveport.

On Wednesday the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Cunningham’s death as the sixth in the state tied to last week’s winter storms.

Cunningham was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office and the FBI.