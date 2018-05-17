Caddo Parish names new Animal Services Director

The Caddo Parish Commission has named a new director of Animal Services & Mosquito Control.

During Thursday’s meeting the Commission unanimously approved the appointment of Travis Clark as the new director for the Parish of Caddo.

Clark will oversee the functions of the department, including shelter operations, employee management and implementation of the Parish’s animal, mosquito and rodent control programs for the Parish of Caddo.

Clark comes to Caddo Parish as the former Animal Services Supervisor for Stockton Animal Services in Stockton, California. He previously worked at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter in a variety of operational positions, including Assistant Field Manager, Training Officer and Animal Control Officer.

Clark is a United States Navy veteran and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Criminal Justice from Trident University International. He also holds numerous certifications in Animal Services.

Administrator for the Parish of Caddo Dr. Woodrow Wilson, Jr. said, “I am pleased to welcome back Mr. Clark to our area as the Parish’s new animal services director. I am confident that Mr. Clark brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Animal Services Department, and we look forward to him coming on board and hitting the ground running, working with our citizens and animal community.”

Clark’s appointment is effective May 21.

An open house is planned for Saturday, June 2 from 2-4pm at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter to allow the public to meet Clark.