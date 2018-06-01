Caddo Parish presents what you need to get tornado relief

The Caddo Parish Commission is using emergency funds to help people repair their homes that were damaged in the April 2018 tornadoes and storms.

Commissioner Jerald Bowman lead a Neighborhood meeting at the New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Queensborough, the neighborhood hit hardest by the storms, to explain how people can get help.

GUIDELINES TO DISBURSE AID FOR APRIL TORNADO:

* Recipient must be a Caddo Parish citizen.

* Recipient must reside in a home that has been assessed for damage by the Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross and/or the Caddo Dept. of Homeland Security.

*Recipient must meet CCAA’s current economic guidelines for its weatherization assistance program.

*Recipient’s primary residence must be reported in one of the following categories: minor, major, destroyed; recipient must be the owner or primary renter of the home.

*Recipient’s primary residence must be reported in the minor or major category to be eligible for assistance with electrical repairs and building materials.

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

* AMERICAN RED CROSS REFERRAL

* PICTURE ID

* SOCIAL SECURITY CARD(S) (ENTIRE HOUSEHOLD)

* PROOF OF INCOME (ENTIRE HOUSEHOLD)

* PROOF OF OWNERSHIP

* IF RENTING, LETTER FROM HOMEOWNER STATING THAT REPAIRS CAN BE MADE TO HOUSE

To get an American Red Cross referral or for more information call 318-865-9545.