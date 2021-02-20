Caddo Parish Public Works open solid waste sites Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/MSS) – Finally, we are seeing some melting in the ArkLaTex. For some parts of the region, we are still seeing snowy roads because they aren't traveled on a lot. Soon, we will see some melting there too. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. This evening, I am expecting temperatures to get near freezing so slick roads are possible tonight and tomorrow morning! As this week concludes, I don't think we will bitterly cold temperatures for awhile.

Sunday, a cold front will lead to an increased chance for the evening hours. Models show rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. Sunny skies will make its return for Monday and Tuesday. For midweek, daytime highs will be pushing seventy degrees.