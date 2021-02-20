Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Caddo Parish Public Works open solid waste sites Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Public Works crews have been working to clear safe access to the Parish’s solid waste compactor sites. 

The nine sites below will be open for residents to dispose of their solid waste from 1- 5 p.m.  Sunday:

Blanchard – 7045 Dixie Blanchard Highway

North Blanchard – 7340 Lousiana Highway 1

North Lakeshore Drive – 5581 N. Lakeshore

West Park – 7294 West Park

Keithville – west of CO-OP

Springridge – Hwy 169 at Colquitt Road

Norris Ferry – 10295 Norris Ferry Road

Mayo Road – 124 Mayo Road

Shirley Francis – 7095 Shirley Francis

