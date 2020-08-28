Caddo Parish residents asked to report home damage from Hurricane Laura

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you live in Caddo Parish you are being asked to report any damage caused to your home by Hurricane Laura.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, even if you have insurance you should report the damage to the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

The information collected will be reported to FEMA to determine if the area meets the threshold for FEMA assistance.

Residents with home damage should call (318) 675-2255 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as soon as possible. Be prepared to provide the following information:

Name

Phone number

Date the damage occurred

Address, city, parish, and zip code

Do you own or rent the damaged property?

Is there insurance for this property damage?

How bad is the damage? (cosmetic, nonstructural, extensive, primarily uninhabitable, inaccessible)

Type of structure (single family, multi-family, manufactured home, business)

Prator said reporting is only for residential dwellings. Do not call to report damage to fences, boats, docks, vehicles, outside structures, or fallen trees in your yard.

