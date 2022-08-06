CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program.

The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.

The Caddo Commission introduced and approved the wheelchair ramp program in 2022.

Funding from the program comes from revenue generated through a partnership with the Capital Area Finance Authority’s first-time homebuyers’ program.

“We recognize that there is a population, especially within our senior citizens, that experiences mobility issues, and difficulty with access to homes and businesses,” Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson said. “The wheelchair ramp program is designed to help seniors and those with mobility challenges to have easier and safer access to their homes,” said Jackson.

There are a limited number of ramps available. For more information and to schedule an appointment to apply for the program, contact the Caddo Council on Aging at 318-676-7900.