Caddo Parish residents who need help paying rent may soon get more assistance

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish residents who are still having trouble paying their rent may soon get more assistance.

The Parish of Caddo has received a disbursement of awaited funding from the State of Louisiana to be used in the parish’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Funds totaling $4.5 million dollars have now been transferred to the Parish and will be used to continue issuing payments to those applicants who have qualified to receive rental assistance.

“We are pleased that the necessary transfer has been made for us to continue issuing assistance in the ERAP program,” said Parish Administrator Woody Wilson, Jr. “Our priority is to continue to make sure we can get the funds to our citizens that they need as quickly as we can,” said Wilson.

Disbursements in the program are set to continue early next week. Citizens who believe that they qualify for rental assistance are strongly encouraged to complete their online application by visiting caddo.covidrenthelp.org, or by contacting one of the non-profit agencies listed on the website for help completing an application.

The Parish’s Eviction Mitigation Assistance Program is now open to citizens who have qualified for the ERAP program, are potentially facing eviction, and need legal assistance. The program connects citizens with free legal aid to help navigate the potential court and judicial processes.

Residents may contact the program’s legal staff directly. A list of participating attorneys can be found on the Parish’s website at caddo.org under “Eviction Mitigation Assistance Program”. Additional attorneys will be added as they become part of the program.