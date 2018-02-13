Caddo parish school board member loses battle with cancer

District 10 representative for the Caddo parish school board, Larry Ramsey, has lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

David Cox a close friend of Larry Ramsey says, “Larry’s work will never be forgotten for what he’s done in Southern Hills.”

He passed way at his home Saturday.

Steve Riall, Caddo parish school board president says, “Larry, if you didn’t know Larry, you would of thought he was a very serious all the time person, but Larry was a lot of fun he could pull a joke on you.”

Larry began his service with the school board in 2003 serving more than 15 years.

Riall says, “Larry was my mentor, he took me under his wing, because there was a lot of things to learn about the school board.”

“He did so many things for the kids, and when you deal with kids and politics, and there are certain things that you can do and not do, Larry made everything work,” said Cox.

He was an advocate for Southwood High School, and pushed for investment in the bio-technology program.

“His main goal was to help people and help the kids better themselves and be ready for the future.”

Ramsey was behind merging Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, one of his biggest accomplishments, something not everyone wanted to do.

“Bottom line is, was the kids going to get taken care of, where they going to get a better education and can the school board go down the road with more funds for later down the road. And that’s the way he thought about it, everything he did had a purpose.”

Ramsey funeral will be on Wednesday, February 14 at Christ United Methodist Church at 2 P.M.

A visual will be on Tuesday from 6-8 P.M. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.