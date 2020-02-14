Caddo Parish School Board to interview applicants for District 8 position

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six community members have expressed their interest in filling the interim District 8 seat on the Caddo Parish School Board.

According to Caddo district schools, the board will host a special-called meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 to interview and select the interim representative for District 8. Following the interviews and vote of the Board Members, the appointed District 8 representative will be sworn in and begin their term of service immediately.

By the 12 p.m. Friday deadline, the following community members declared their interest in the seat:

· Larry Barbee

· Jeri Bowen

· Sumer Cooner

· Melissa Netherton

· Emma Shephard

· Christine Tharpe

Copies of their interest letters are available to the public and the interview process in its entirety will be public including streaming live on the district’s website. Each candidate interviewed on Feb. 21 will be allowed up to 10 minutes to express his or her reasons for desiring to serve as interim Board Member from District 8; his or her special skills or experience to offer as a Board Member; and his or her perspective on the role of a board member. The person appointed to the position will serve District 8 until the November general election.

The District 8 seat became vacant on Feb. 4 when Denee’ Locke stepped down in order to meet the needs of her growing business. Locke had served on the Board since she was elected in 2014. During her tenure, she was named Board President in 2017 and chaired the Building and Grounds Committee until her resignation.

The special-called meeting of the Board will be live-streamed on the district website.

