Caddo Parish School District are looking for more teachers

The Caddo Parish School District is looking for teachers. Today they held a ‘Teacher Recruitment Fair’ at Southwood High School. Certified teachers got to meet the principals of Caddo Parish schools to find out what they are looking for.Teachers were required to bring a resume and a copy of their teaching certificate.

Karen Peace a Teacher Recruiter says,”we have a strong need for teachers across the district, fewer and fewer people seem to be going into the profession, so we are trying to promote and let everybody know what a great profession it is. It is the mother of all other professions, and so we want to encourage people who have a passion for working with kids to come and learn how they can get certified if they are not already certified.”

Teachers could also get help signing up for certification. If you’re a teacher looking to get certified you can head to the Caddo Parish school website to apply and learn more.