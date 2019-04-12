Caddo Parish school district honors top students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Public Schools held its Student of the Year banquet Thursday night.

This year’s theme is “Caddo Students Are Incredible.” Each campus’ Student of the Year was recognized, along with the district winners.

Dr. Lamar Goree says, “These are the students that always go the extra mile, the students that always give the very best they have pretty much every day. We are so excited we can select one student per school, and celebrate them in grand, incredible style tonight.”



CE Byrd student Hannah Berry was also recognized as the Regional Student of the Year, which is the top honor for an area covering 16 parishes.