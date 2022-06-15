CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Schools opened 23 school sites to provide students with nutritional summer meals.

The district made the announcement Wednesday, saying that they are meeting the student needs for essential, nutritious meals for those who need them and at no charge.

The initiative is in alignment with the USDA Summer Food Service Program. They will provide meals to all eligible children at no charge.

Meals will be provided daily at the sites and times as follows:

Atkins Technology Elementary

7611 St Vincent Ave

Shreveport LA 71106 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:45 AM

Lunch 10:15 AM – 11:45 AM Broadmoor STEM Academy

441 Atlantic St

Shreveport LA 71105 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:00 AM – 8:10 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:10 PM Caddo Career & Technology Center School

5950 Union Avenue Shreveport LA 71108 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:15 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Caddo Parish Magnet High

1601 Viking Dr

Shreveport LA 71101 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Caddo Parish Middle Magnet

7635 Cornelius Dr

Shreveport LA 71106 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM – 12:25 PM Cherokee Park Elementary2010 E. Algonquin Trail

Shreveport LA 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM J.S. Clark Elementary School

351 Hearne Avenue

Shreveport LA 71103 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:20 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Fair Park Middle School

3222 Greenwood Road

Shreveport LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 8:45 AM – 9:10 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Forest Hill Elementary

2005 Francois Dr

Shreveport LA 71118-3918 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Huntington High School

6801 Rasberry Ln

Shreveport LA 71129 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Judson Elementary Magnet3809 Judson StreetShreveport LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022

Monday – Friday Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM Keithville Elementary/Middle

12201 Mansfield Rd

Keithville LA 71047 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:15 AMLunch 10:30 AM – 12:25 PM Midway Elementary School3840 Greenwood RoadShreveport LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM North Caddo High School201 Airport DriveVivian LA 71082 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:40 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:35 AM Northside Elementary School

1845 Linear Street

Shreveport LA 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Friday Breakfast 7:20 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 10:25 AM – 11:45 AM Northwood High School5939 Old Mooringsport RoadShreveport LA 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pine Grove Elementary

1700 Caldwell Ave

Shreveport LA 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Queensborough Elementary

2701 Catherine St

Shreveport LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:15 AM

Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Southern Hills Elementary

9075 Kingston Rd

Shreveport LA 71118 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:30 AM Turner Elementary/Middle

5904 W 70th St

Shreveport LA 71129-2632 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:15 AM – 8:00 AM

Lunch 10:15 AM – 11:45 AM Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle

9360 Woolworth Rd

Shreveport LA 71129 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:00 AM – 8:15 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Werner Park Elementary2715 Corbitt StreetShreveport LA 71108 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022

Monday – Friday Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Westwood Elementary School

7325 Jewella Road

Shreveport LA 71108 6/13/2022 to 6/23/2022

Monday – Thursday Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:15 AM

Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:45 PM Caddo Parish Schools’ summer nutritional program schedule

Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.