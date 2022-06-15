CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Schools opened 23 school sites to provide students with nutritional summer meals.
The district made the announcement Wednesday, saying that they are meeting the student needs for essential, nutritious meals for those who need them and at no charge.
The initiative is in alignment with the USDA Summer Food Service Program. They will provide meals to all eligible children at no charge.
Meals will be provided daily at the sites and times as follows:
|Atkins Technology Elementary
7611 St Vincent Ave
Shreveport LA 71106
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:45 AM
Lunch 10:15 AM – 11:45 AM
|Broadmoor STEM Academy
441 Atlantic St
Shreveport LA 71105
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:00 AM – 8:10 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:10 PM
|Caddo Career & Technology Center School
5950 Union Avenue Shreveport LA 71108
|6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:15 AM
Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
|Caddo Parish Magnet High
1601 Viking Dr
Shreveport LA 71101
|6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Caddo Parish Middle Magnet
7635 Cornelius Dr
Shreveport LA 71106
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 11:30 AM – 12:25 PM
|Cherokee Park Elementary2010 E. Algonquin Trail
Shreveport LA 71107
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:00 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
|J.S. Clark Elementary School
351 Hearne Avenue
Shreveport LA 71103
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:20 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
|Fair Park Middle School
3222 Greenwood Road
Shreveport LA 71109
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 8:45 AM – 9:10 AM
Lunch 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Forest Hill Elementary
2005 Francois Dr
Shreveport LA 71118-3918
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Huntington High School
6801 Rasberry Ln
Shreveport LA 71129
|6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
|Judson Elementary Magnet3809 Judson StreetShreveport LA 71109
|6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022
Monday – Friday
|Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM
|Keithville Elementary/Middle
12201 Mansfield Rd
Keithville LA 71047
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:15 AMLunch 10:30 AM – 12:25 PM
|Midway Elementary School3840 Greenwood RoadShreveport LA 71109
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
|North Caddo High School201 Airport DriveVivian LA 71082
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:40 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:35 AM
|Northside Elementary School
1845 Linear Street
Shreveport LA 71107
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Friday
|Breakfast 7:20 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 10:25 AM – 11:45 AM
|Northwood High School5939 Old Mooringsport RoadShreveport LA 71107
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM
Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Pine Grove Elementary
1700 Caldwell Ave
Shreveport LA 71107
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:00 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
|Queensborough Elementary
2701 Catherine St
Shreveport LA 71109
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:15 AM
Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Southern Hills Elementary
9075 Kingston Rd
Shreveport LA 71118
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:30 AM
|Turner Elementary/Middle
5904 W 70th St
Shreveport LA 71129-2632
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:15 AM – 8:00 AM
Lunch 10:15 AM – 11:45 AM
|Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle
9360 Woolworth Rd
Shreveport LA 71129
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:00 AM – 8:15 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
|Werner Park Elementary2715 Corbitt StreetShreveport LA 71108
|6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022
Monday – Friday
|Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
|Westwood Elementary School
7325 Jewella Road
Shreveport LA 71108
|6/13/2022 to 6/23/2022
Monday – Thursday
|Breakfast 7:45 AM – 8:15 AM
Lunch 10:30 AM – 11:45 PM
Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.