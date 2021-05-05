Caddo Parish Schools want your input on new vision for the district

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Public Schools is asking for your input on its future plans to improve the academic success of students and the overall district.

On Tuesday, the district presented its draft strategic plan to the Caddo Parish School Board for review.

The plan, called “Big Dreams Start Here,” defines the district’s priorities over the next three years and was developed over an 18-month period using feedback from thousands of stakeholders through focus groups and surveys.

Superintendent of Caddo Schools Dr. T. Lamar Goree said, “As we have built out the vision of what we see as our roadmap for the next three years, we were adamant that community feedback was essential to the creation of a strong plan. The plan we have presented echoes the voices of students, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff and community members and asks all of our stakeholders to partner with us to achieve these goals together.”

Goree added, “Ultimately, we’ve made great progress in recent years, but know we have more work ahead of us. We’re asking our community to join us in dreaming big to provide every child with the pathway to success.”

Proposed in the draft plan are five district goals to address the academic progress of students and operations of the school system. They are:

Ensure achievement of high academic standards for all students

Develop students to successfully compete in a global economy

Actively engage family and community partners in helping students reach potential

Ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and high ethical standards of business practices

Recruit, retain, and develop a high-performing diverse staff

The goals were developed using the district’s core values as a foundation which include equity, excellence, integrity, service, and innovation. These cornerstone characteristics will drive the strategy and decision-making for the school system.

From May 5 to May 13, you can visit www.caddoschools.org/bigdreams to read the draft plan and submit your comments. The feedback will be reviewed and incorporated into the final proposal which is scheduled for a Board vote on May 18.