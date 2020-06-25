Caddo Parish sees largest spike in new COVID-19 cases since April peak

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish saw its largest increase Thursday in confirmed COVID-19 cases since the peak in April of the pandemic in the state.

101 positive cases in Caddo Parish were reported to the Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday, just two fewer than the 103 that were reported on April 9. The only higher daily case count for Caddo Parish was on April 4, when 221 cases were reported, excluding the 333 reported May 21 as a result of a major backlog in test results.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also now reporting 230 deaths in Caddo, which is three more deaths than reported by Caddo Coroner’s office as of late Friday night.

There were 160 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday. In addition to the 101 in Caddo, Bossier is also reporting another 31 confirmed cases. Natchitoches added 16, and Webster added seven.

As of noon Thursday, June 25, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,096 case(s) | 230 death(s) | 475 state tests | 51,836 commercial tests

Bossier – 751 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 20,132 commercial tests

De Soto – 327 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 4,156 commercial tests

Webster – 368 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 172 state tests | 6,041 commercial tests

Claiborne – 110 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 92 state tests | 1,886 commercial tests

Bienville – 210 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 195 state tests | 2,502 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 213 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 300 state tests | 2,913 commercial tests

Sabine – 67 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 178 state tests | 2,328 commercial tests

Red River – 54 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 704 commercial tests

The spike in cases in NWLA reflects a similar upward trend statewide. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 53,415 on Thursday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,051.

That’s an increase of 938 cases and 12 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to the LDH, 93 percent of the cases reported to the state on Thursday were once again community spread, meaning they were not coming from congregate settings, such as prisons, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus continues its overall upward trend, as well. After dipping slightly Wednesday, the number rose again Thursday from 631 to 653. The number of patients on ventilators remained steady at 77.

Citing this upward trend in cases and hospitalizations, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Monday that the state will not be moving into the third phase of reopening its economy when the current order expires on Friday, June 26. Instead, Edwards said the current order will be extended for another 28 days.

During his briefing Wednesday afternoon, Edwards clarified that the state may not have to remain under the extended order for the full 28 days. But he also said the increase in new cases over the past two days back up that decision, making it “crystal clear” that staying in Phase 2 for at least a few more weeks is the right move.

The governor noted Thursday that Louisiana has gone up back to #7 of the list of COVID-19 cases per capita as of Wednesday. The state has been as high as #3 but had dropped down to #10.

The data also shows that the 18-29 age group is outpacing all other age groups in the state in COVID-19 case growth.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly and on Monday reported that 39,792 are now presumed recovered. That is 2,775 more presumed recovered than were reported last week.

