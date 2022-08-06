CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding the “Fintastic Blood Drive” at several locations throughout August.

Lifeshare Blood Centers and CPSO are partnering to address a critical blood shortage affecting communities throughout the country.

A robust blood supply is an important public health component for any community. A statement from the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies website reads in part:

“The blood supply is an irreplaceable public health resource, and blood system infrastructure is critical to the ability to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies and to provide optimal treatment for a variety of patients whose care depends on blood transfusions.”

The statement is a reminder that health care services, whether planned or in emergency situations, often require a supply of blood in order to save a life.

LifeShare reminds everyone about how special the gift of blood donation is with a quote on the flyer that reads, “Your precious gift is carefully provided to someone in need. Your blood donation could impact the life of someone you know, someone you will meet, or your closest loved one.”

There are five donation dates set aside throughout Caddo Parish. Donors will receive a free t-shirt after their donation.