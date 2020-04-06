Caddo Sheriff’s Office mandates deputies wear masks in public; asks for mask donations

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is mandating all deputies wear masks while on duty. They’re also asking for the public’s help in donating masks for use.

After checking CDC guidelines, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the office wants to do everything they can to keep their deputies safe and healthy. They currently have 12 deputies who have tested positive for the coronavirus. They also have 42 that are quarantined.

“We already had masks, but we know we’ll run out. We have about 250 deputies to supply and masks only last a few 24 hour shifts, because you have to think about the moisture,” said Prator, “We’ve ordered more supplies, but we are asking the public to help by sowing or donating masks.”

Prator says they’ve already received a few donations. The public can drop off mask donations Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to noon at any of their open substations.

