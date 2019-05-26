Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office offers holiday boating safety tips

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It’s boating season and the Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office wants to help make summer on the water safe by offering guidelines to boaters.

CPSO deputies say their main concern is minimizing accidents, which is why each person riding in a boat is required to wear a life vest. They also stress that people driving boats should not drink alcohol, and that boats aren’t overloaded.

“During the summer months, a lot of people come out here for recreation,” said CPSO Marine Patrol Cpl. Frank Edmondson. “They come out and ski and jet ski and just hang out and have a good time.”

Edmondson said the Sheriff’s Office wants people to come out and have a good time, but cautioned for safety reasons, people should pay attention to the law. .

The US Coast Guard shows that 4,000 recreational boating accidents and more than 600 deaths happened in 2017, the latest year on record.

