Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9s.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office unveiled 2 new four-legged crime fighters Thursday morning in Shreveport. Sita, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, and Spike, a 2-year-old German shepherd bring the total number of K9’s in the department to 5. Spike replaces K9 Rocco, who passed away of cancer in August after retiring earlier in the summer.

Sita will be used to sniff out drugs at the Caddo Correctional Center. The department has not had a corrections K9 since 2001.

In addition to searching for narcotics, Spike will conduct building and area searches, and apprehend fleeing suspects. A limited amount of dogs considered for K9 use make it through training, which includes being threatened by a stick and the sound of a gun going off.

“It’s nice to know that whenever I get out of that car, I know he’s going to perform,” says Spike’s handler, Cpl. Jessica Benevage, adding “he’s going to do what I ask him to do and he’s going to ultimately maybe one day save my life.”

Sheriff Steve Prator says the additions give him peace of mind.

“Anything you can do to protect the deputies and police officers in this day and time, you do,” says Prator.

The new deputies come with a high price. Spike was purchased for $14,000, and Sita for $8,500. Community donations help offset the cost, including a $5,000 anonymous donation, and $5,000 from Alan and Cindy Bickham, in honor of deputies Magalen Boykin and Greg McGee, whom they participated in ride-alongs with. The remainder of the cost was paid for through the Enrichment Fund, which is money that comes from seized assets in the fight against drugs.

Cpl. Benevage believe Spike will have a long career due to his young age. His service time is expected to be from 7 to 10 years.