CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting Friday, all dogs at least one year old and all cats six months or older are required to be spayed or neutered in Caddo Parish.

A parish-wide spay and neuter ordinance passed by the Caddo Parish Commission in December goes into effect July 1. Ordinance 6148 was proposed by Dist. 4 Commissioner John Paul Young as a way to address the overpopulation in Caddo animal shelters.

The ordinance includes exclusions for the following:

Any dog or cat that is registered with the officially recognized pedigree/kennel club associations (American Kennel Club, American Dog Breeding Association, etc.), providing that the owner can provide annual proof of membership and participation in show at least once a year in events sponsored by the organization.

Animals with a chronic health condition or disease whose health will be seriously or permanently affected by a spay/neuter procedure, providing that the owner provides official documentation by a licensed veterinarian.

Animal establishment owners as well as those who have breeding permits (intact females) or intact permits (males), providing that these animals are microchipped and that the permit is obtained annually.

“Caddo Parish Animal Services currently takes in between 4,000-5,000 animals each year,” Caddo Parish Animal Services Director Travis Clark said.

“With the passage of this ordinance, the goal is to humanely reduce the number of dogs and cats taken in by Animal Services and to reduce any subsequent euthanasia as we address population control. The ordinance is not designed to punish residents. Our initial goal is to make sure we provide education to our citizens on the details of the ordinance and the impact of spaying and neutering on the pet population.”

Caddo Parish will monitor the effects of the ordinance and the ordinance will last until July 30, 2024, unless reenacted as a permanent ordinance.