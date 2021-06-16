Caddo Parish students to receive free meals throughout the summer

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Public Schools is making sure its students have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

According to Caddo school officials, 34 schools will serve as feeding sites at various times from June until August. This initiative is in alignment with the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be provided to all eligible children.

Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided daily at the following sites and times.