Caddo Parish superintendent responds to parents opposing mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree is addressing the concerns many parents have relating to mandating them to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year.

A group of parents addressed the school board Tuesday after some parents addressed their concerns about their children wearing masks back to school. After watching the meeting some parents believe it is their choice for their child’s health and others prefer the virtual route as covid cases continue to increase.

Dr. Goree says in 2020, the school district started with 30% of students learning virtually and ended the school year with only 12%. He says right now their challenge is hiring teachers to teach virtually.

The superintendent says although the demands of the families are clear he feels as if in-person learning while wearing a mask is still the best form of teaching.

“We still are a very strong firm believer that the best option, and this is based on performance or our students and success of our students, is in person. however, we will respect the rights of those families when making those decisions about their learners,” said Goree.

He shared they always appreciate and welcome feedback from the community but they are sticking with their Strong Start Guideline 2.0 which says students must wear masks.

School begins in Caddo parish on Monday.