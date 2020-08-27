Caddo Parish suspends sandbag operations

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish residents will not be able to pick up sandbags today due to the increased weather conditions caused by Hurricane Laura.

Parish officials announced they have suspended sandbag operations and the fleet services department at 1701 Monty St. will not be open Thursday, Aug. 27.

