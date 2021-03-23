Caddo Parish to receive federal funding to reduce flood risks

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that $163 million in federal funding will go to 15 parishes for state projects designed to reduce flood risks, and a northwest Louisiana parish will receive a portion of that funding.

Caddo Parish will receive $6.6 million for Black Bayou structure hardening and runoff retention improvements.

Officials say the state selected these projects because they align with the long-term resilience objectives of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the state’s $1.2 billion CDBG-MIT Action Plan, including natural flood management, flood control, and critical infrastructure projects. The funding for these projects is part of the $1.2 billion in federal mitigation funds allocated to Louisiana.

“The 2016 floods were a devastating reminder that Louisiana’s historical approach to managing flood risk no longer works,” Gov. Edwards said in a released statement Tuesday.

“The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is bringing together local, regional, and state agencies to improve regional watershed management through collaboration and coordination. This approach will leverage accurate science and data to identify projects for funding that significantly reduce flood risk. We are thrilled to begin putting these federal dollars to work and will continue to launch watershed projects and programs as quickly and effectively as possible to benefit all of Louisiana.”

